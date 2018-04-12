A Texas nurse, trusted to care for patients, is now accused of murder.In an arrest affidavit, William Davis, 34, allegedly "deliberately introduced" air into patients' arteries.The affidavit described seven incidents. Five of those patients suffered significant injuries and two died.One of the victims was Navy veteran, Perry Frank.Frank's family said they were visiting him on his second day of recovery from heart surgery.They left to run an errand and when they came back, he was dead.The victim's daughter, Savannah Frank, said this is still all just a "huge mystery.""My mom said that the surgeon sat her down and said that he was in absolute shock.This shouldn't have happened," Frank said. "I still don't know how he died! It's just been this huge mystery."Following the incident, Davis was fired from the hospital in Tyler and had his license suspended.Out of the seven patients, two have been left in a vegetative state.