EDUCATION

Fourth-grader's appeal to stop bullying goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The video first appeared on Cassidy Warner's Facebook page last month (WTVD)

A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.

The video first appeared on Cassidy Warner's Facebook page last month, when the fourth-grader held up signs describing her experience at her elementary school.

Cassidy says she's been bullied since first grade. She says she's been spat on, been hit and had her hair pulled. She says whenever she sits at a lunch table other kids leave.

Jackman on Wednesday posted a supportive message to Cassidy, saying he wants her to know she's "loved, special and smart."

Cassidy's mother reposted the video after her Facebook account was shut down this month. Her father tells the Scranton Times-Tribune that John Adams Elementary School has changed her lunch period and recess in response.

MORE TOP STORIES: Student with autism performs breathtaking version of Star Spangled Banner
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbullyingschool
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Student with autism performs breathtaking version of Star Spangled Banner
Happy 102nd birthday, Beverly Cleary!
Apex High students return after being stranded in Europe
Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff
More Education
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man assaulted in home, taken to bank and forced to withdraw cash
FORSCOM at Fort Bragg evacuated after threat
Missing Rocky Mount mother found safe
Knightdale police investigating after infant found dead
Nope! Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger'
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Mom accused of giving pot to baby asks for visitation, judge denies motion
135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak recalled
Show More
Coyote that bit Wake Forest man tests positive for rabies
Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive mother
Nurse allegedly 'deliberately introduced' air into patients' arteries
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Who has the best grilled cheese in the Triangle?
More News