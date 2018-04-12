Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive mother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3113846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adoptive parents charged with murder in death of Rowan County girl

Erica Parsons

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against a Rowan County woman accused of murdering her adopted daughter.Casey Parsons, who is accused of killing her adoptive daughter Erica, appeared in Rowan County court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty against Erica's adoptive father, Sandy Parsons.Erica was reported missing in 2013. She had last been seen alive in 2011, when she was 13.According to the autopsy report, in the week before her 2011 disappearance, Erica's siblings described her as looking gray with sunken eyes, smelling bad with open, oozing cuts, very weak, and complaining of not being able to breathe.The report also showed that Erica suffered multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period of time, a growth deficit, and low bone density, suggesting malnourishment.