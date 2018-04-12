FORSCOM at Fort Bragg evacuated after threat

FORSCOM was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a threat.The United States Army Forces Command received notice to evacuate the building at 1:10 p.m.Eight-hundred people were in the building at the time.Everyone was moved to a secure location.Fort Bragg and law enforcement officials are sweeping the building.FORSCOM, headquartered at Fort Bragg, is the largest United States Army command and provider of expeditionary, regionally engaged, campaign-capable land forces to combatant commanders.