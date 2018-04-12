PETS & ANIMALS

Rabid raccoon found by Apex resident

Raccoon (AP Photo)

APEX, NC (WTVD) --
A raccoon that was found injured by an Apex resident has tested positive for rabies.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Wake County Animal Control was called in to the area of Cabin Wood Court on Wednesday.

A resident found the animal injured on the side of the road, picked it up and brought it indoors. On Thursday, it tested positive for rabies.

Neighbors surprised after coyote attacks Wake Forest man
Police are warning residents to be alert when they go outside after a coyote attacked a Wake Forest man earlier Wednesday evening.

The resident has been notified of rabies treatment protocols.

Wake County advises residents never to handle wildlife. Instead, residents are asked to call Animal Control at (919) 212-PETS.

The chances of encountering animals that can transmit rabies increase as the temperatures warm, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabiesraccoonswake county newsApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Coyote that bit Wake Forest man tests positive for rabies
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna off NC coast
Who wins? Bobcat and rattlesnake face off in sidewalk showdown
SC resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
Cary man charged after child pornography found on computer
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Raleigh police: Man assaulted in home, taken to bank and forced to withdraw cash
Missing Rocky Mount mother found safe
Raleigh city worker on mower struck by vehicle
Nope! Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger'
Show More
FORSCOM at Fort Bragg evacuated after threat
Mom accused of giving pot to baby asks for visitation, judge denies motion
135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak recalled
Coyote that bit Wake Forest man tests positive for rabies
Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons' adoptive mother
More News