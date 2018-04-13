TRAFFIC

Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements

Wake County residents were able to take a look at plans for the NC 98 Corridor Project.

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County residents had their first chance Thursday evening to take a look at plans for the highly-anticipated NC 98 Corridor Project.

For two hours people were able to view presentation boards and aerial maps for what developers are proposing for improvements to the 27-mile corridor that connects Durham to Wake Forest.

"We submitted a plan we think will get full funding," said one developer.

The project is a coordinated effort with the Capital Area Metropolitan Agency (CAMPO), Durham Chapel Hill Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) and the NCDOT.

Another developer with engineering consulting firm WSP, said the plans presented Thursday aren't "final" but are the "most realistic for full funding" when turned over to the NCDOT for review.

"The overall sentiment has been (NC-98) needs to be a four-lane road. And fortunately, that's born out by the data we've seen. Everything that we've seen in our traffic models and our future growth projections has backed that up," said Will Letchworth.


Letchworth said some of the biggest upgrades planned for NC-98 include intersection improvements, signal improvements, and turn lanes in several problem areas of the corridor.

Among the stretches deserving of immediate attention include Six Forks Road to 50, Sherron Road to the Wake Forest Bypass, and the area right at Camp Kanata Road.



"I don't expect this to be done anytime soon," said retired Wake Forest resident Lowell Bonnett.

Speaking of the congestion and upcoming construction, "It can be very strenuous. I'm glad I don't have to do it every day."

Nonetheless, Bonnett said the changes are much needed and liked what the plans proposed. "I've been wondering about this for a long time," he said. "I think they've covered everything. Whether everything gets approved and things get done is another question."

Durham County residents interested in reviewing the plans and asking questions to developers can do so on Monday, April 16 at the Durham East Regional Library (211 Lick Creek Lane Durham, NC 27703) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To view the NC-98 Corridor Project, click here.
