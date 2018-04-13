Southern Pines police arrest man accused of killing teen, unborn daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Southern Pines police have arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant 18-year-old woman (Credit: Southern Pines Police Department)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --
Southern Pines police have arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant 18-year-old woman.

On Thursday, officers arrested 18-year-old Brian Lovon Little and charged him with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.

He is accused of killing Aiyonna Clarice Barrett and her unborn daughter.

READ MORE: Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide



Barrett's body was found in a vehicle in a wooded area near South Gains Street Sunday night.

After hearing the heartbreaking news, Barrett's family released this statement:

"This is devastating news for our family. Aiyonna was a prized member of our family and we were also eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby girl. We are in shock and are looking forward for more information to be revealed by the law enforcement investigation on how and why this happened. Nothing will justify Aiyonna and her unborn baby girl being taken away from us but we expect justice to be served on the person who took them from us. We fully support law enforcement in their efforts to find out who did this and hope that person is found immediately and arrested. We are aware of numerous people speaking out on social media about their theories but none of those statements should be regarded as being made on behalf of our family. We appreciate everyone's prayers and support during this difficult time. Otherwise, we will not comment further as this is an ongoing investigation."

Little is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

Those with any information are asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department by calling (910) 692-7031.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdouble homicidemoore county newsteen killedSouthern Pines
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Father used AR-15 to kill daughter he had incestuous relationship with
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting
Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts
Show More
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
Woman injured after car crashes, catches fire near RDU
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Hillside High drama team gets tips from an Oscar-nominee
More News