Southern Pines police have arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant 18-year-old woman.On Thursday, officers arrested 18-year-old Brian Lovon Little and charged him with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.He is accused of killing Aiyonna Clarice Barrett and her unborn daughter.Barrett's body was found in a vehicle in a wooded area near South Gains Street Sunday night.After hearing the heartbreaking news, Barrett's family released this statement:Little is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond.His first court appearance is scheduled for April 24.Those with any information are asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department by calling (910) 692-7031.