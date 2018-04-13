BUZZWORTHY

Study: Drinking extra glass of wine shortens life by 30 minutes

A class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against more than two dozen California wineries alleging their products contain alarmingly high amounts of arsenic. (AP)

You may want to think twice about pouring yourself another glass of wine after a long day.

According to a recent study, drinking over the recommended amount will shorten your life.

The study, which was published in the Lancet medical journal, suggests that every glass of wine or pint of beer over the daily recommended limit will cut half an hour from the expected lifespan of a 40-year-old.

RELATED: Study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90

Researchers state five standard 175ml glasses of wine or five pints a week is in the upper region of the safe limit - about 100g of alcohol, or 12.5 units in total.

Consuming more than that raises the risk of stroke, fatal aneurysm (a ruptured artery in the chest), heart failure, and death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwinebeeralcoholdrinkinglifestylehealthbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
VIDEO: ABC11 tastes Bull City Burger's 'tarantula burger'
Unexpected official Scrabble words
Injured soldier, family to get 'hero home' in Raleigh
More buzzworthy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Tuberculosis confirmed at Clayton High School; 181 may have been exposed
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Father used AR-15 to kill daughter he had incestuous relationship with
Police arrest man accused of killing pregnant Southern Pines teen
Raleigh police: Woman plows through intersection, crashes into woods
Chatham County employee charged after allegedly stealing funds from youth center
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting
VIDEO: ABC11 tastes Bull City Burger's 'tarantula burger'
Show More
Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
More News