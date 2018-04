16 horror movies filmed in the Triangle, North Carolina

Happy Friday the 13th!Until movies where the setting occurred in North Carolina like, and a few others, these 16 movies were actually filmed in the state!This list originally appeared on WGHP' s website.follows a group of college students vacationing in a cabin in the woods. They begin to fall victim to a flesh-eating virus.It was filmed in locations including High Point, Winston-Salem, Mount Airy, and Mocksville."The Conjuring" is about two paranormal investigators who work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse.The movie was filmed in Wilmington."The Disappointments Room" is about a family that moves into a haunted house out in the country.The movie is currently being filmed in Greensboro.Bruce Campbell battles the dead with the help of a "groovy" chainsaw while being held up in a cabin in the woods.The cult classic was filmed in Wilmington and Wadesboro.A group of teenagers is haunted a year after hitting a stranger with their car and dumping the body in a river.It was filmed in Durham, Burgaw, and Southport.A man brutally murdered comes back to life to avenge his and his fiancée's deaths.It was filmed in Wilmingtonis a sequel to 1991'sand has Anthony Hopkins return to his iconic role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter.It was filmed in Asheville.The third movie in theseries and was filmed in Guilford County and Winston-Salem.The werewolf movie was based on a Stephen King story and was filmed in Wilmington and Burgaw.is another 1980s horror movie based on Stephen King's work.It features three short stories, including one that involves a troll living in a young Drew Barrymore's bedroom. It was filmed in Wilmington.Filmed in Alamance County.Filmed in Winnabow, Lake Lure, Carvers Creek, Chimney Rock, and Wilmington.Filmed in Randolph County.Filmed in Wilmington.Filmed in Wilmington.Filmed in Charlotte and Monroe.