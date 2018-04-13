Crews this morning tell me it took them 2 hours to retrieve the car from the woods. “Looking at this, the driver is lucky to be alive,” one worker told me. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VBzLMP4RdV — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 13, 2018

UPDATE: New pictures this morning show significant damage to the car of the female driver who blew through the intersection of Globe/Aviation in Raleigh last night and crashed into the woods some 75+ feet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sBBXE7HihY — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 13, 2018

Raleigh police said a woman blew through the intersection of Globe Road and Aviation Parkway and crashed into the woods.The female driver sped off into the trees for 75 feet and managed to survive the crash.It took work crews 2 hours to pull the car out of the woods.The car involved was a Toyota Camry. The woman is in the hospital and her condition is still unknown.