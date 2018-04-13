If you've been to downtown Fayetteville recently, you probably noticed the construction crews in and out of the once-shuttered historic Prince Charles Hotel.Chances are, you've heard about the scandal plaguing the city council regarding one of its members, who is under federal investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.The councilmember in question, Tyrone Williams, has refused to step down following a chorus of recommendations. Monday, the Fayetteville City Council will meet to discuss ways to legally remove him from office.PCH Partner Jordan Jones has said little regarding the investigation but he sat down with ABC11 in an exclusive interview where he said that despite the shakeup, PCH and the downtown development plans surrounding the stadium are "full steam ahead."It's more than a fixer-upper; for Jones, it's a family affair."This is actually the building my great-grandfather built," Jones said.Nestled within feet of the city's new baseball stadium, Jones sees this project as an opportunity more so than an investment."I don't think people really realize the impact we're going to have on downtown. We see this site as a master plan in becoming a new commercial hub for all of Fayetteville," Jones said.ABC11 was invited inside the PCH for a look at what's to come and renovations so far. The old lobby will be a five-star restaurant. On the eighth floor, office buildings will overlook the city. Guests and residents will enjoy views of home plate.Despite the recent turn of events surrounding PCH and Williams, Jordan said his views haven't changed."We're proceeding confidently and strongly with following through on our commitment with the City of Fayetteville and the community here to invest $65 million," Jones said.The Prince Charles Hotel is just $17 million of the $65 million investment. There are also plans for a parking garage, office building and another five-star hotel near the stadium.Jones also announced the PCH development plans have been fully funded by their bank.