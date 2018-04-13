Three arrested in Sanford car wash murder

Sanford Police said Friday that three suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night at Harbour's Car Wash.Jontrell Orlando Wilson, 23, of the 3600 block of Renee Drive in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.Shakur Antonio Sellers, 24, of the 2600 block of Mt. Pisgah Church Road in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.Latavious Kwame McIver, 28, of the 500 block of Pineland Street in Sanford, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.All three suspects are being held in the Lee County Jail under no bond.They are all scheduled to appear in court Monday.The victim was identified as Dirk Anthony Lequia, 30, of Palmetto, Florida.Police said the shooting appears to be drug-related.