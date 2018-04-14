DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened on the Durham Freeway Friday night.
Authorities say a man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the middle of the road just south of Alston Avenue around 11 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 2012 metallic blue Jeep Cherokee is a vehicle of interest, however, other vehicles are possibly involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.