Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened on the Durham Freeway Friday night.Authorities say a man was struck by an unknown vehicle in the middle of the road just south of Alston Avenue around 11 p.m.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.A 2012 metallic blue Jeep Cherokee is a vehicle of interest, however, other vehicles are possibly involved.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.