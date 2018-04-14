First Alert Mode: Severe storms possible late Sunday

We're tracking severe weather this weekend.

Steve Stewart 
A powerful storm hitting the Tennessee Valley today will reach us later Sunday.

Some of the power will be lost as we lose the heating of the day, but with strong upper-level support, we can still get some straight-line winds reaching 60mph.

Other threats, although limited, would be hail and flash flooding as we could see a quick inch or more of rain.

The tornado risk isn't zero but it's low.

The front should be out of the area by the early morning hours on Monday.

