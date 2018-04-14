Man dies after being found shot in road in Lumberton

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a man was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound. (WTVD)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lumberton police are investigating after a man was found lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound overnight.

Around 1:52 a.m., officers were flagged down by a resident who said there was a person lying in the middle of Roberts Avenue.

Officers drove to the location and found a man lying in the road near McPhail Road.

Police said it appears the man had been shot.

He was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

The name of the victim has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingLumberton
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville man missing in Bladen County state park found dead
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
The Wheelmobile is here!
PHOTOS: Faces in the crowd at Raleigh Wheel of Fortune
First Alert Mode: Severe storms possible late Sunday
Lego convention comes to Raleigh this weekend
Pedestrian killed in crash on Durham Freeway
Show More
Details revealed in teen's suffocation death inside van
911 call from witness who saw father shoot, kill daughter in incest case
Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes
What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?
Classmate of man who killed wife, infant in incest case recalls unusual behavior
More News