Fayetteville man missing in Bladen County state park found dead

Jesse Sgro

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Jesse Sgro, 22, the man who vanished a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County was found dead Saturday.

He was found in the middle of the lake several hundred yards from both the pier and the far shoreline, a state parks spokesperson said.

Sgro's body was found in about 12 to 14 feet of water.

The spokesperson said Sgro had removed some articles of clothing, apparently in an effort to swim.

Sgro's family had come down to assist with the search.

RELATED: Search for missing Fayetteville man at state park shifts to recovery effort

Jesse was at the park for a church retreat and went missing last Saturday.

Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts
The father of Jesse Sgro, the man who vanished nearly a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County is continuing the search efforts for his son.


The spokesperson said the family has been notified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Fayettevillemissing manbody foundFayettevilleNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
The Wheelmobile is here!
PHOTOS: Faces in the crowd at Raleigh Wheel of Fortune
Man dies after being found shot in road in Lumberton
First Alert Mode: Severe storms possible late Sunday
Lego convention comes to Raleigh this weekend
Show More
Pedestrian killed in crash on Durham Freeway
Details revealed in teen's suffocation death inside van
911 call from witness who saw father shoot, kill daughter in incest case
Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes
What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?
More News