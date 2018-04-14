TROUBLESHOOTER

Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears

The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065.

By
Check your eggs as more than 200 million are being recalled because of potential contamination of salmonella.

According to the FDA, 22 illnesses have been reported in connection with the eggs to date.

The eggs have been sold in various stores, including Food Lion and Walmart.

Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, issued a voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs distributed to restaurants and retail stores in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, the eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and reached consumers in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.



The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. The FDA, urges you to stop using the recalled eggs right away and return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund.

According to the FDA, the recalled eggs may be contaminated with salmonella braenderup, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallproduct recallssalmonellaFDAtroubleshooternorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Call to Troubleshooter stops Clayton woman from losing money
Fayetteville veteran waiting since 2016 for VA to pay medical bills
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
More troubleshooter
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Drinking extra glass of wine shortens life by 30 minutes
Juuling: Are your kids doing it?
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
Report names states with highest life expectancy
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville man missing in Bladen County state park found dead
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
The Wheelmobile is here!
PHOTOS: Faces in the crowd at Raleigh Wheel of Fortune
Man dies after being found shot in road in Lumberton
First Alert Mode: Severe storms possible late Sunday
Lego convention comes to Raleigh this weekend
Show More
Pedestrian killed in crash on Durham Freeway
Details revealed in teen's suffocation death inside van
911 call from witness who saw father shoot, kill daughter in incest case
Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes
What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?
More News