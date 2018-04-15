Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught

Seven police cars speeding on 421 South. We're on our way to Harnett County after a Deputy was shot. Latest info coming at 10 and 11 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/8xZ3MjuA0a — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 15, 2018

Authorities say the suspect in the shooting of a Harnett County deputy has been caught.Police identified the suspect as 16-year-old Mario Alexander Garcia III.The deputy -- identified as James Eric Cook -- was shot near HM Cagle Drive in Cameron while conducting an investigation.The shooting happened on a path in a wooded area.Cook was shot in the chest and cheekbone and rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is described as stable. Officials say the bulletproof vest saved his life.Cook has been with the sheriff's office for eight years.Officials said Garcia was the subject of a missing persons report on Friday. Cook was following up with the investigation of the missing persons report when he encountered Garcia and a scuffle broke out.K-9 officers were deployed for the search of the suspect and the State Highway Patrol had a helicopter searching for the suspect.Wake, Lee, and Cumberland County sheriff's offices were assisting with the search.