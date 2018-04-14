Women’s Empowerment keynote speaker @michaelstrahan took the time to sign 11-year-old Chase Graves’ NY Giants football jersey. The exchange left the Cary boy and his mom in tears. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/klrQ1LLquG — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) April 14, 2018

We love to see our viewers at #WomensEMP with @tpowellabc11 and @MorganABC11. Thanks for stopping by our booth! pic.twitter.com/yBmmwSSXeH — ABC11 Together (@ABC11Together) April 14, 2018

Angela Rye, principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, uplifted the crowd at the Women’s Empowerment Breakfast as keynote speaker! pic.twitter.com/7xwr2xDZPN — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) April 14, 2018

Women's Empowerment & Networking Expo was created in 1994 in honor of Women's History Month. This event was formed with the purpose of inspiring, encouraging and educating. Throughout this expo style event, workshops, seminars and lectures are conducted that focus on physical, mental, spiritual and rejuvenate all who are in attendance.On Saturday, the event at PNC Arena featured this year's keynote speaker, two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan.Strahan co-hosts ABC's "Good Morning America" and serves as an analyst for "Fox NFL Sunday."