Severe storms looking more likely this evening

Severe risk is increasing for this evening. Possible straight-line wind damage and isolated tornadoes as well as locally heavy rain. 8pm in our western counties then 9-10pm for the Triangle. pic.twitter.com/MSxRyO0Nk3 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 15, 2018

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the storm prediction center in Norman, OK (SPC) has increased our risk for severe weather this evening to enhanced. That's level 3 of 5.The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds; however the tornado risk has increased as well. Timing for severe weather will be 8 p.m. in our western counties, 9-10 p.m. in the Triangle and 11 p.m. along the I-95 corridor. Please be weather aware this evening. We'll keep you updated...