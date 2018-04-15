Severe storms looking more likely this evening

The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds; however the tornado risk has increased as well. Timing for severe weather will be 8 p.m. in our western counties, 9-10 p.m. in the Triangle and 11 p.m. along the I-95 corridor. Please be weather aware this evening. We'll keep you updated...
Severe risk is increasing for this evening. Possible straight-line wind damage and isolated tornadoes as well as locally heavy rain. 8pm in our western counties then 9-10pm for the Triangle. pic.twitter.com/MSxRyO0Nk3— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 15, 2018
