Raleigh man dies in stabbing

Raleigh Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man found with a stab wound to his chest Saturday night.Police say they found Adedayo Oke Odifa with a stab wound in the 4800 block of River Stream Way around 10 p.m.Odifa was transported to Wake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A follow-up investigation is underway and no additional details are available.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.