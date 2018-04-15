Raleigh man dies in stabbing

Raleigh Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man found with a stab wound to his chest Saturday night.

Police say they found Adedayo Oke Odifa with a stab wound in the 4800 block of River Stream Way around 10 p.m.

Odifa was transported to Wake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A follow-up investigation is underway and no additional details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
THE LATEST: Tornado Watch issued for most of the area
NWS: Radar confirmed tornado in Guliford County
Preparing for a tornado
Fayetteville police searching for wanted attempted murder suspect
Teen charged in arson fire at Durham country club
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Hundreds attend 2nd Amendment rally in Raleigh
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
Show More
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Starbucks CEO apologizes after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
More News