SOCIETY

Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health, won't seek additional medical treatment

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former CIA director George Bush and his wife, Barbara, smile and shake hands with supporters as Bush left a Concord hotel ballroom in Concord on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1980.</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care at home.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, served as first lady during his presidency from 1989 to 1993.

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story
EMBED More News Videos

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.


The couple has been a fixture in the Houston community during their retirement years.

Barbara is currently the nation's oldest living First Lady.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
THE LATEST: Tornado Watch issued for most of the area
NWS: Radar confirmed tornado in Guliford County
Preparing for a tornado
Fayetteville police searching for wanted attempted murder suspect
Teen charged in arson fire at Durham country club
Raleigh man dies in stabbing
Hundreds attend 2nd Amendment rally in Raleigh
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
Show More
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Starbucks CEO apologizes after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
More News