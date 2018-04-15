TORNADO

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Significant damage reported around Greensboro after tornado hits

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person is dead in Greensboro after severe storms hit the area. (WTVD)

Severe storms on Sunday blew down trees, caused airport delays and knocked out power to tens of thousands in North and South Carolina.

RELATED: One dead after tornado hits Guilford County

Significant damage was reported in the Greensboro area after a tornado touched down.

Damage of Hampton Elementary Greensboro, NC.



Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.

This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.


Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.



About 75,000 homes and businesses were without power in the late afternoon. Duke Energy said about 43,000 customers lacked power in North Carolina, and another 9,000 in South Carolina. South Carolina Electric and Gas Company reported 23,000 customers without power in South Carolina.

More video and photos from the Greensboro area below:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathertornadostormstorm damageNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
TORNADO
Flash Flood Warnings in place as storms move through
One dead after tornado hits Guilford County
System brings blizzards, threat of tornadoes to Midwest
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
More tornado
WEATHER
Flash Flood Warnings in place as storms move through
Thousands without power in Durham, Cary as storms hit the area
One dead after tornado hits Guilford County
Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
More Weather
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Significant damage across Greensboro after deadly tornado hits
Comey talks about awkward interactions with Trump
One dead after tornado hits Guilford County
Flash Flood Warnings in place as storms move through
Thousands without power in Durham, Cary as storms hit the area
Attempted murder suspect caught by Fayetteville police
Teen charged in arson fire at Durham country club
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Show More
Raleigh man dies in stabbing
Hundreds attend 2nd Amendment rally in Raleigh
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught
More News