Severe storms on Sunday blew down trees, caused airport delays and knocked out power to tens of thousands in North and South Carolina.Significant damage was reported in the Greensboro area after a tornado touched down.Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.About 75,000 homes and businesses were without power in the late afternoon. Duke Energy said about 43,000 customers lacked power in North Carolina, and another 9,000 in South Carolina. South Carolina Electric and Gas Company reported 23,000 customers without power in South Carolina.More video and photos from the Greensboro area below: