BUZZWORTHY

Powerful storm floods Triangle roads, leaves thousands without power

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode after a powerful storm Sunday night left many Triangle roads flooded and thousands without power. (WTVD)

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode after a powerful storm Sunday night left Triangle roads flooded and thousands without power.

The latest:


* Thousands still without power
* Many Triangle-area roads flooded or closed
* Tornado leaves one dead in Guilford County

A tornado touched down Sunday, ripping through parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

The deadly storm claimed the life of one man after high winds caused a tree to land on his car, crushing him.

READ MORE: One dead after tornado hits Guilford County

The powerful Twister also damaged a Greensboro elementary school.



As a result of the storm, schools were closed in Guilford County on Monday.

Many still felt the ramifications of the storm Monday morning, as more than 20,000 Guilford County residents were still without power around 4 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

The latest on road conditions and power outages in the Triangle.


READ MORE: Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do

Duke Energy is still working to restore power to thousands of Triangle residents as well.

View Duke's interactive outage map

Several area roadways are seeing some flooding and closures.

Drivers should give themselves extra time before hitting the road.

For the latest on current closures and road conditions, view our interactive traffic map below and follow ABC11 traffic on Twitter.


App users click here to view the interactive traffic map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormstorm damagetornadoNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
Walmart yodeling kid yodels his way to Coachella
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
VIDEO: ABC11 tastes Bull City Burger's 'tarantula burger'
More buzzworthy
Top Stories
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
VIDEO: Widespread damage in Greensboro after tornado
PHOTOS: Significant damage across Greensboro after deadly tornado hits
Actor R. Lee Ermey of 'Full Metal Jacket' dies at 74
'Morally unfit': The moments that mattered in James Comey's explosive interview
One dead after tornado hits Guilford County
Current Triangle traffic
Flash Flood Warnings in place as storms move through
Show More
Thousands without power in Durham, Cary as storms hit the area
Attempted murder suspect caught by Fayetteville police
Teen charged in arson fire at Durham country club
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Raleigh man dies in stabbing
More News