The latest:
* Thousands still without power
* Many Triangle-area roads flooded or closed
* Tornado leaves one dead in Guilford County
A tornado touched down Sunday, ripping through parts of North Carolina and Virginia.
The deadly storm claimed the life of one man after high winds caused a tree to land on his car, crushing him.
READ MORE: One dead after tornado hits Guilford County
The powerful Twister also damaged a Greensboro elementary school.
As a result of the storm, schools were closed in Guilford County on Monday.
Many still felt the ramifications of the storm Monday morning, as more than 20,000 Guilford County residents were still without power around 4 a.m.
READ MORE: Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
Duke Energy is still working to restore power to thousands of Triangle residents as well.
View Duke's interactive outage map
Several area roadways are seeing some flooding and closures.
Drivers should give themselves extra time before hitting the road.
For the latest on current closures and road conditions, view our interactive traffic map below and follow ABC11 traffic on Twitter.
App users click here to view the interactive traffic map