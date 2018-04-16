FAMILY & PARENTING

Fresno firefighter mourning unexpected death of wife after giving birth to twins

The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
Nick Reeder's life was just coming into focus last week - just four years ago, he found Amanda Sawyer.

"We met on an online profile, yeah and we had a blind date and were inseparable after that date; it was love at first sight definitely," he said.

Reeder said she did it all - mother, worker, wife and she loved that he was a firefighter, even decorating their home with fire memorabilia.

They had Layla three years ago and last year, she used fire gear to let him know she was pregnant again.

Amanda gave birth to healthy twins last Monday.

She met Kelce and Kaia and then took a quick turn for the worst.



"She passed out and then the doctors jumped in immediately," said Reeder.

An aneurysm ended her life after just 37 years and Reeder is stuck thinking about life without Amanda.

"I can get through it. I can do it. I'm a fireman. I fix things. That's what I do. So, I'm going to be able to make this happen. I'm going to make this work, but it's not going to be by myself."

His mother and sister are helping out, but Reeder is also referring to his fire family and other people who started a meal train to keep Amanda's five kids fed.

Almost 400 people have also contributed more than $30,000 in three days on a GoFundMe page.

"Not surprised because I knew Amanda was loved by many but impressed how fast it's come together," said Reeder.

The pain is still raw, but Reeder said he wants to share his story to warn people it can happen even to healthy new mothers and to let everyone know about the love of his life.

"I want people to know because I don't know because she was amazing," said Reeder.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
