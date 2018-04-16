TORNADO

National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135mph winds

Aerials from Chopper 11 over damage in Greensboro after tornado (WTVD)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The National Weather Service says it has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Greensboro on Sunday with winds reaching 135mph and a path width of at least 300 yards.

Chopper 11 was over Greensboro Monday morning.

Neighborhoods near Hampton Elementary School on the east side of Greensboro appear to have been hit the hardest.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Significant damage reported around Greensboro after tornado hits

A view from the sky shows downed trees and structures that were completely destroyed.



Officials said about 21,000 people are still without power in the city.

One person died after his car was crushed by a tree.

ABC11's Jonah Kaplan is on the ground in Greensboro, talking to residents. Many are just thankful they are OK.

Related Topics:
weathertornadoweatherNC
