Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway

Durham Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive.Officers were dispatched shortly before 11:15 p.m and found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of a home.The victim has been identified as Hong Zheng, 42, of Durham.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.