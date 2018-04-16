Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man died from a gunshot to the chest.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4600 block of Dansey Drive on Monday afternoon.

It happened about 4 p.m. Officers arrived to find Jacinto Espinal, 23, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to WakeMed, but died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Chopper 11 HD flew over a fatal shooting on Dansey Drive in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotman killedraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
Hohmann: NWS surveying storm damage in Guilford County
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135mph winds
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
Powerful storm leaves Triangle roads flooded, thousands without power
Show More
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Domino's will now deliver to beaches, parks
Today marks anniversary of 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 24
More News