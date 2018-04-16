Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'

Firefighters still on scene of a house fire on Lake Bend Circle. The call came in at 11:35AM. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/5uMtQOYfey — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 16, 2018

The Fayetteville Fire Department is working to determine what caused a fast-moving fire to destroy a home on Lake Bend Circle.The call came in at 11:35 Monday morning. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed.It took more than two dozen crew members to put the fire out. Battalion Chief Kevin Dove said Monday's windy conditions made matters worse before the floor and roof caved in. From there, firefighters moved to a defensive position.By 3 p.m., crews were still on the scene cleaning up and assessing the damage. Close by, the Melvin family watched."A lot of personal items, clothing, you know, food, pictures. Things with memories," said Lamontico Melvin. "Some things you can't replace but for the most part their lives are safe and that's what's important right now."Melvin told ABC11 that his parents were renovating their dream home they started working on after retiring. Three contractors were inside when the blaze broke out. The three along with Melvin's father were able to escape.The Red Cross and the family's church are assisting the Melvins.