NC highway marker to honor refuge for Jews fleeing Germany

Van Eeden youngsters playing (Credit: NC Collection, Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill, courtesy of Pender County Public Library)

BURGAW, N.C. --
A state highway historical marker honoring a farm tract that was a refuge for Jews fleeing Nazi Germany is going up in eastern North Carolina.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the commemoration ceremony for the Van Eeden colony will be held Wednesday at the Pender County Public Library in Burgaw.

The Van Eeden tract north of Burgaw was the property of Hugh MacRae, who had tried to start a farm colony with Dutch settlers there in the early 1900s. In the 1930s, MacRae made a deal with men trying to save Jews fleeing the Nazis. They set up a corporation and moved refugees to Van Eeden.

Just a handful of refugees reached Van Eeden, and most had moved to cities by the end of World War II.
