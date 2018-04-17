Headless doll triggers major police operation in Germany

(Shutterstock)

BERLIN --
An apparent headless body that prompted a major police operation in southern Germany has turned out to be a doll.

Police in Baden-Wuerttemberg state say a passer-by spotted what appeared to be a clothed but headless corpse covered in blood lying by a stream in Remstal, near Stuttgart, late Monday.

Officers cordoned off the suspected crime scene and firefighters were called to retrieve the body, which was lying in an inaccessible place.

In a statement Tuesday, police said that only once firefighters reached the site were they able to determine that it was, in fact, a doll.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcrimepolice
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
NC highway marker to honor refuge for Jews fleeing Germany
$700K worth of fake cosmetics seized by LAPD contained feces
Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
Show More
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Current Triangle traffic
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
More News