Grow Potatoes in a Plastic Bag

You do not have to be a gardener to grow your own food.

Easily plant potatoes in a plastic bag and watch the growth process firsthand! You do not have to be a gardener or have a lot of outdoor space to grow your own food.

Check out the PDF instructions to see what supplies you will need and the steps to take, and get growing!

