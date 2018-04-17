  • LIVE VIDEO Attorney General Jeff Sessions to address opioid crisis in Raleigh
Washington, D.C. may lower voting age for presidential election to 16

Washington, D.C. may lower its voting age, giving 16 and 17-year-olds the chance to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The nation's capital is discussing lowering the federal and local elections to 16.

KVUE reports the legislation was introduced last Tuesday by D.C. council member Charles Allen, who said he was inspired by the high schoolers that came to D.C. to protest at the March for our lives.

Advocates of the measure said they have the support of seven of 13, a majority of D.C. Council members.
