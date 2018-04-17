WEATHER

After a REALLY cold Tuesday morning, a warm-up is coming tomorrow!

By
It was SO cold this morning! Not record cold, but still... brrr! Raleigh started out with a morning temp of 33 degrees and Fayetteville hit 37 degrees for a low. And now, the warmup begins.

By Wednesday, the high will be near 80 degrees. That's almost a 50-degree temperature swing in less than 36 hours. Welcome to North Carolina. If you don't like the weather, wait a day, literally.
FULL FORECAST HERE.

The warm-up doesn't last, however. By Friday we see our highs back in the 60s. And we stay below our typical high (73 degrees) all the way into next week.
EMBED More News Videos

Powered by AccuWeather



Even though it stays cool, the weekend is shaping up dry for all those springtime plans. The rain doesn't return until Sunday night into Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
State officials discuss new 'FIT' initiative
Weather-related songs on Big Weather's Spotify playlist
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
More weather
WEATHER
State officials discuss new 'FIT' initiative
A Dry Week Ahead
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
More Weather
Top Stories
The IRS website to make payments is down. Here are some other ways to pay
State officials discuss new 'FIT' initiative
Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended
Supreme Court strikes down as vague part of immigration law
Southwest plane makes emergency landing at PHL
NC State releases timeline of school's response to FBI probe
Study: Bathroom hand dryers may actually spread bacteria
Beyu Cafe sees more business after Starbucks boycott
Show More
Wake Forest council to vote on controversial townhomes today
Check your routers! US and UK blame Russia for cyber hacks worldwide
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
ALDI hiring for Cary, Apex locations
Nation's capital may lower voting age for presidential election to 16
More News