Check your routers! US and UK blame Russia for cyber hacks worldwide

Have you checked your router lately?

According to Good Morning America, the White House, FBI, Department of Homeland Security and British officials announced Monday that Russian state-sponsored actors targeted millions of internet routers in the United States, the United Kingdom and worldwide.

The operation reportedly targeted government and private organizations, including even small businesses and residential homes.

GMA reported that this type of attack allows hackers to monitor modify and deny traffic.

It also allows them to harvest credentials and passwords of unsuspecting users.

How can you protect yourself?

Officials told GMA one way is to change the password on your router.

