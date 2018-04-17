  • LIVE VIDEO Attorney General Jeff Sessions to address opioid crisis in Raleigh
NC STATE UNIVERSITY

NC State releases timeline regarding school's response to the FBI's college basketball probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One week after more charges were filed in connection to the FBI's probe into college basketball, NC State is releasing more information about its response to the investigation.

The indictment released last week alleged that three Adidas executives defrauded four universities -- including NC State -- by funneling payments to the families of high school players in connection with the players' commitments to play at the schools, with the expectation that the players would later sign endorsement deals with Adidas upon turning professional.
NC State released the following timeline on Tuesday regarding its response to the investigation:


  • On September 26, 2017, NC State officials learned from the media about the U.S. Attorney's Office announcing a series of complaints against Adidas, several college programs and top prospects in college basketball. There was no mention of NC State.
    In response, because NC State Athletics is sponsored by Adidas and to err on the side of caution, the Office of General Counsel and Athletics' Compliance staff proactively contacted current and former basketball coaches asking whether they had any knowledge or involvement related to the allegations coming from the U.S. Attorney's Office. All stated they had neither any knowledge of nor involvement in the subject matter related to the FBI's investigation.

  • On October 19, 2017, NC State's General Counsel spoke with a Wilmington registered sports agent who stated he believed Dennis Smith, Jr. attended NC State due to influence by Adidas through Dennis Smith, Sr. The agent did not provide specifics about any other individuals involved. General Counsel informed the agent she would both report the information and further investigate. General Counsel directed Athletics Compliance staff to conduct an in-person interview with the sports agent.

  • On October 25, 2017, Athletics Compliance staff conducted a face-to-face interview with the agent. The agent stated having no direct knowledge of any payments and declined to share names of anyone who might be involved. He also stated that no NC State employees were involved, and had no information that Dennis Smith Jr. was involved.

  • On October 30, 2017, Athletics Compliance sent the agent a letter via certified mail outlining details of the interview for confirmation, providing the agent time to review and provide any corrections. The agent did not respond with any corrections.
    After providing the agent time to respond, General Counsel called the FBI providing them information from the agent's report in case it was germane to the federal investigation.

  • On January 16, 2018, the U.S. Attorney contacted NC State's General Counsel about the forthcoming grand jury subpoena, stressing the need to keep the investigation details confidential. University officials began collecting records requested in the subpoena. Stressing confidentiality, only a handful of individuals who needed to know to collect records were informed: no coaches or student-athletes were informed about the subpoena.

  • On March 9, 2018, NC State confirmed - with awareness of the Southern District of New York - that the university had received a subpoena on January 16.

  • On March 16, 2018, in consultation with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, NC State released the subpoena under the North Carolina Public Records Act to the media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnc statenc state universityNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NC STATE UNIVERSITY
A lot to cheer about: Wolfpack brings home two national trophies
N.C. State student charged with child sex crimes
NC State gymnastics team excited to host NCAA Regional
Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says
More nc state university
SPORTS
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. declaring for NBA draft
Vic Bubas, who built Duke into powerhouse, dies at 91
Duke freshman Wendell Carter, Jr. announces he will enter NBA Draft
Omer Yurtseven transferring from NC State to Georgetown
More Sports
Top Stories
Viral video of Fla. man now affecting business in Jacksonville, N.C.
The IRS website to make payments is down. Here are some other ways to pay
Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias education
State officials discuss new 'FIT' initiative
Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended
Supreme Court strikes down as vague part of immigration law
After a REALLY cold Tuesday morning, a warm-up is coming tomorrow!
Southwest plane makes emergency landing at PHL
Show More
Study: Bathroom hand dryers may actually spread bacteria
Check your routers! US and UK blame Russia for cyber hacks worldwide
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
ALDI hiring for Cary, Apex locations
Nation's capital may lower voting age for presidential election to 16
More News