Wayfair follows Amazon with its own made-up holiday: Way Day

NEW YORK --
Amazon started Prime Day. Alibaba capitalized on Singles Day. Now another e-commerce company is hoping for success with an invented shopping holiday.

Online furniture seller Wayfair is calling April 25 Way Day and will offer discounts that it says are comparable to its Black Friday deals.

Those kind of days are a tactic online retailers use to create excitement and boost sales.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015.

And Singles Day was adopted by Alibaba as a shopping event about a decade ago.

Wayfair Inc. says Way Day may return if it performs well.
