2 South Carolina women accused of beating neighbor with cross during exorcism

Brittany Jones and Tiara Jones (left to right) (Credit: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
Two sisters have been accused of kidnapping a woman and assaulting her during an exorcism attempt.

Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said in a news release Monday that 29-year-old Brittany Jones has been charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault. Her sister, 26-year-old Tiara Jones, is wanted on the same charges.

Police said the sisters are accused of holding their 56-year-old neighbor against her will last month and assaulting her with a cross because they thought she was possessed.

The woman was able to escape and get help from a neighbor.

Investigators said the home was in disarray when an officer responded March 20.

The woman was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

There was no record of an attorney yet for Brittany Jones.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultbeatingcrimeSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Man charged with killing pastor's wife also charged in Vance Co. slaying
18-year-old charged with assault after large fight Athens Drive High School
Apex police award teacher's good deed
Harnett County deputy moved from ICU, still undergoing surgeries
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause
Bat that helps make tequila gets off endangered species list
UPDATE: Fayetteville police looking for 2 persons of interest in 18-year-old's death
Show More
Passengers say Southwest pilot is a hero
Vets look for answers in treating pets with pot
NC tax filing deadline extended to April 18 at midnight
Jordan Peele uses Obama in viral fake news PSA
Build a baby: The future of making an embryo
More News