SCIENCECLUB

Learn About Hydropower!

EMBED </>More Videos

Test the impact that weight has on the power of water.

For this experiment, we're going to test the impact that weight has on the power of water. Water power is also known as Hydropower.

Did You Know?

Water has been a source of power since the 4th century BC, powering water wheels and mills for the production of flour from grain. Today's technological advances have moved the open water wheel into an enclosed turbine for the generation of electricity.

Use the printable PDF instructions for trying this experiment yourself!

Share your hydropower experiment pictures and videos on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SPONSORED: How to Make Foam at Home
SPONSORED: How to Make a Pizza Box Solar Oven
SPONSORED: How to Grow an Avocado Tree
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: Grow Potatoes in a Plastic Bag
SPONSORED: Learn about the Greenhouse effect
SPONSORED: Learn how siphoning works
SPONSORED: Cabbage Chemistry!
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
In medical first, man gets second face transplant
Build a baby: The future of making an embryo
SPONSORED: Grow Potatoes in a Plastic Bag
Scientists spot group of nearly 1,400 sharks
More Science
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Durham cab driver describes moment passenger attacked him
Man killed in hit-and-run on Durham Freeway ID'd
Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested
Dick's Sporting Goods to destroy all unsold assault-style weapons
Texas dash-cam video captures house exploding
2 plead guilty in wild Lumberton bank robbery, chase shootout
FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Sutton's Drug Store celebrates 95 years with 95-cent hot dogs
Show More
We check out Raleigh's 18 Seaboard
Man charged with killing pastor's wife also charged in Vance Co. slaying
18-year-old charged with assault after large fight Athens Drive High School
Teacher awarded by police after noticing sex offender in Apex park
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
More News