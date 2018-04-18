WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

18-year-old charged with assault in connection to large fight Athens Drive High School

Jermaine Lovon Canteen (Credit: Wake Co. )

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a large fight that broke out at Athens Drive High School last week.

Jermaine Lovon Canteen is charged with second-degree trespass and simple assault.

According to the arrest warrant, Canteen -- along with 21year-old Khadeem Fleming and 19-year-old Craig Campbell -- is accused of engaging in a fight involving a group of at least 25 people, resulting in the concussion of someone else.

Officials said Campbell was charged with trespassing, simple affray and inciting a riot. Fleming was charged with simple assault.

Huge fight breaks out at Athens Drive High School.



Video of the fight sent to ABC11 showed dozens of students involved.

Authorities said those involved were from Athens Drive High as well as other schools.

Wake County Public Schools System spokesperson Lisa Luten said one student was transported to the hospital with injuries.
