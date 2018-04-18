PETS & ANIMALS

Bat that helps make tequila gets off endangered species list

Offiicials say a once-rare bat important to the pollination of plants used to produce tequila has made a comeback and is being removed from the federal endangered species list. (Richard Spitzer/U.S. Fish and Wildlife via AP, file)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
Wildlife managers in the American Southwest say a once-rare bat important to the pollination of plants used to produce tequila has made a comeback and is being removed from the federal endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the delisting of the lesser long-nosed bat Tuesday, making it the first bat ever removed from the nation's list of threatened and endangered species.

The decision comes a year after first being proposed in the U.S.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Mexico delisted the bat in 2015.

Federal officials say it has taken 30 years of conservation efforts by biologists and volunteers in Mexico and the U.S., as well as tequila producers in Mexico to rebuild a healthy population.

Now, there are about 200,000 of the nectar-feeding animals and dozens of roost sites.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmexicobatsendangered speciesalcoholu.s. & worldNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Vets look for answers in treating pets with pot
Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Coyote that bit Wake Forest man tests positive for rabies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Man charged with killing pastor's wife also charged in Vance Co. slaying
18-year-old charged with assault after large fight Athens Drive High School
Apex police award teacher's good deed
Harnett County deputy moved from ICU, still undergoing surgeries
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause
UPDATE: Fayetteville police looking for 2 persons of interest in 18-year-old's death
Passengers say Southwest pilot is a hero
Show More
Vets look for answers in treating pets with pot
NC tax filing deadline extended to April 18 at midnight
Sisters accused of beating neighbor with cross during exorcism
Jordan Peele uses Obama in viral fake news PSA
Build a baby: The future of making an embryo
More News