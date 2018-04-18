We check out Raleigh's 18 Seaboard

COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Before relocating back to the Triangle, I honestly had no idea what Seaboard Station was. Thanks to my lunchtime workout sat O2, I've been able to get to know the adorable area a little better. One location that I had on my "to visit" list was 18 Seaboard. When I heard that they launched their new bar menu, I jumped at the chance to go check it out.

Housed in downtown Raleigh's "Shops at Seaboard Station"- a repurposed, historic coastal train depot- 18 Seaboard is a top-rated Triangle go-to destination for cuisine, service, hospitality and special events. Chef Jason Smith and his wife Lauren dreamed of owning a special restaurant. In 2006 they opened the doors to 18 Seaboard. Chef Smith leads a culinary group committed to serving contemporary Southern-inspired dishes with over 60% of ingredients sourced from North Carolina farms, ranches, fishmongers, and dairies.

18 Seaboard menu.



When we (my sweet friend, Katelyn Sailor and I) arrived, the staff treated us like royalty. We found a table at the bar and immediately scoured their new offerings. The menu features inventive, elevated bar food that features ingredients from the Carolina's. Sign. Me. Up. They also offer a wide variety of signature cocktails which believe me, we also sampled.

Geechie Boy Mill Blue Indigo BBQ Popcorn + Country Ham + Sea Love Sea Salt



Starting off, we grabbed the Geechie Boy Mill Blue Indigo BBQ Popcorn + Country Ham + Sea Love Sea Salt. It was like no popcorn we had ever had before. If there is anything that will get you into 18 Seaboard, it should be this popcorn. While not your typical movie theater fare, this dish (or bowl rather) is the savory snack you never knew you were missing. A bonus: it features edible flowers!

After we polished off every piece of yummy gourmet popcorn, we settled in with Core Sounder oysters that included two of my very favorite things: pimento cheese and prosciutto! As odd as the combination sound, trust me when I say that it was delicious.

Blackened Swordfish Sliders + Green Tomato Jam + Green Tomato Relish + Crema (left), Seaboard Burger + House Bacon + House Pimiento Cheese + Smoked Duke's Mayo + LTOP (right).



If you're not in the mood to grab multiple dishes, I highly suggest grabbing either the Blackened Swordfish Sliders or the Seaboard Burger! While I don't believe I had ever tasted blackened swordfish, trust me when I say that these sliders are not your typical fish sandwich. The burger is delicious, juicy, and comes with a side of homemade potato chips (my kryptonite).

Chocolate Hand Pie + Ice Cream



While we were extremely full, we found a place deep inside of our bellies to make room for 18 Seaboard's signature Hand Pies. We sampled a Chocolate pie complete with ice cream! YUM FOREVER! If you ever visit 18 Seaboard, you may find me at the bar stuffing my face with ever pie they offer. They are just that good! Additionally, if you aren't in the mood for food, I highly suggest checking out their Whiskey Smash cocktail.

Whiskey Smash



We thoroughly enjoyed our 18 Seaboard experience and I WILL be frequenting their establishment every day, for forever! If their bar menu is that delicious then I can't wait to try their regular offerings.

Menu

Geechie Boy Mill Blue Indigo BBQ Popcorn + Country Ham + Sea Love Sea Salt: $5

18 Seaboard Hand Pie Program, Flavors include: Chocolate + Sea Salt; Purple Sweet Potato + White Chocolate; Apple + White Cheddar: $5 each

BBQ Duck Buns + Garlic Dill Pickle + Alabama White BBQ Sauce + Puffed Farro Piccolo + Micro Chervil: $12

Core Sounders + House Pimiento Cheese + Prosciutto Maestri + Crystal Cane Syrup: $14

Blackened Swordfish Sliders + Green Tomato Jam + Green Tomato Relish + Crema: $12

Seaboard Burger + House Bacon + House Pimiento Cheese + Smoked Duke's Mayo + LTOP: $18

Melinda is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Read more of her work on her blog .
