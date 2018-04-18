DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested

Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The woman accused of slashing a man's neck during a dispute on a GoDurham Bus last month has been arrested.

Police arrested 21-year-old Naisha Moena Bowser on Wednesday.

She was taken into custody near Raynor Street and North Miami Boulevard.

Police said the incident happened about 5:30 p.m. March 15 when Bowser became angry and threw a soda bottle through a windshield, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said she started to argue with the bus driver and a male passenger attempted to intervene.

That's when she slashed the male passenger's neck with a box cutter, according to the witnesses, and then got off the bus.

Durham police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly slashed a man's neck during a dispute on a GoDurham bus on March 15.

