Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested

Durham police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly slashed a man's neck during a dispute on a GoDurham bus on March 15.

The woman accused of slashing a man's neckhas been arrested.Police arrested 21-year-old Naisha Moena Bowser on Wednesday.She was taken into custody near Raynor Street and North Miami Boulevard.Police said the incident happened about 5:30 p.m. March 15 when Bowser became angry and threw a soda bottle through a windshield, according to witnesses.Witnesses said she started to argue with the bus driver and a male passenger attempted to intervene.That's when she slashed the male passenger's neck with a box cutter, according to the witnesses, and then got off the bus.