Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened on the Durham Freeway Friday night.

Police have identified the man who was hit by a car and killed on the Durham Freeway last Friday.Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Cesar Leon Andrades-Pacheco of Raleigh but investigators have been unable to locate any of his family members. Anyone who has information about Andrades-Pacheco's family is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450.The crash happenedA 2012 metallic blue Jeep Cherokee was previously named as a vehicle of interest. In addition to the Jeep, police believe a 2003 to 2007 Honda Accord also may have been involved.Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.