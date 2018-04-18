TRAFFIC

Man killed in hit-and-run on Durham Freeway identified, police still looking for vehicle involved

Cesar Leon Andrades Pacheco (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Police have identified the man who was hit by a car and killed on the Durham Freeway last Friday.

Authorities identified the man as 31-year-old Cesar Leon Andrades-Pacheco of Raleigh but investigators have been unable to locate any of his family members. Anyone who has information about Andrades-Pacheco's family is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450.
The crash happened on the Durham Freeway near Alston Avenue around 11 p.m. last Friday.

A 2012 metallic blue Jeep Cherokee was previously named as a vehicle of interest. In addition to the Jeep, police believe a 2003 to 2007 Honda Accord also may have been involved.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call Investigator Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
