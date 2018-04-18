Wrong-way driver injured in head-on collision with ambulance in Raleigh

Police at the scene of the crash at Lumley Road and I-540.

Another scene here down lumley road where there’s significant damage to this dealership. Trying to piece together whether this scene is connected to other scene I was tweeting about. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/UfQhvAYkfL — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 19, 2018

A driver going the wrong way on Lumley Road at 540 crashed head-on into an ambulance responding to a call Wednesday night.The wrong-way driver was going east in a Honda sedan when the crash happened, Cary Area EMS, which responded to the scene told ABC11.The paramedics escaped injury.The driver was taken to a hospital. The driver's condition is not immediately known.Raleigh Police cleared the scene shortly before 11 p.m.No word yet on what charges the driver will face.