Ohio police save 17-year-old girl during attempted suicide

A teen was pulled from Greenlawn Bridge in Columbus Ohio.

Columbus, O.H. (WTVD) --
Here's a viral story about police that is sure to warm your heart.

The Columbus, Ohio Division of Police is credited with saving a 17-year-old girl after they found her threatening to jump off of a bridge in an apparent suicide attempt.

On March 3, around 8:19 p.m. Columbus officers Kropp, Salsgiver, Sebastiano and Officer Townsley responded to a distraught girl threatening to jump off of the Greenlawn Bridge into the Scioto River.

After they arrived police saw the female jump over the railing onto the river side of the bridge.

All officers at the scene helped pull her back over the railing to safety.

The incident was recorded and put on the department's Facebook page.



One of the officers is seen kneeling next to the sobbing teen saying, "Hun, what are you doing? ... Nothing is that bad."

The girl was reunited with a loved one who is seen consoling the girl and thanking officers for saving her.

Storyful contributed to this post.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

1-800-273-8255
