Southern Pines police prep for 4/20

(Southern Pines Police Department)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Southern Pines Police Department is preparing for additional guests in its detention facility on the 4/20 holiday.

The department posted on their Facebook page that they're getting their holding cells ready by filling them with munchies.


Some people consider April 20 to be a "marijuana holiday" and decide to illegally celebrate the day.

The Southern Pines Police Department said that they want to "accommodate the needs of these prisoners" with cookies, chips and drinks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanajailSouthern Pines
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
NC massage therapists pack public hearing to blast proposed rules
Police arrest suspect in connection with two cab driver attacks
Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant
Sen. Sanders, Rev. Barber talk social issues at Duke
Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'
'She drove in!': Witness describes moment driver hit Raleigh dealership
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
Parents upset over Athens Drive fight suspensions
NC man arrested for fraud; thousands of counterfeit coupons
Bragg soldiers undergo training for nuclear bomb attack
4 dead, 3 children hurt in Asheville shooting
More News