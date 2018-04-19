POLITICS

Sen. Sanders, Rev. Barber talk social issues at Duke

Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. William Barber spoke on a variety of social topics at Duke Chapel.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Two familiar faces shared one stage in the Triangle on Thursday night.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. William Barber spoke at Duke University about what they say is "The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy."

"A moral economy is one that says in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, all of our people should live with dignity and security," Sanders said at one point during the discussion.



Neither Barber nor Sanders mentioned President Donald Trump's name - both more assessing where the country is 50 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Sanders mentioned talking points he brought up often in his presidential run including raising the minimum wage, universal health care and income inequality.



The event was rescheduled from January, and Barber and Sanders both felt it appropriate that this talk came in the same month people across the country celebrated and honored 50 years since King's assassination.

