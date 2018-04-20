SOCIETY

How April 20 became a pot day

EMBED </>More Videos

At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Where does "420" come from?

According to High Times Magazine, at 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.
RELATED: Southern Pines police prep for 4/20
But do you know the origin of this HIGH-liday?

According to High Times Magazine, it was started by a group of kids at San Rafael High School in 1971. They would get together to smoke under the school statue. Their password was "420." Their identities were never revealed, but they are known as the "Waldos."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanaholidayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Barbara Bush's summer town honors her with garden
Social media mourns with heavenly reunion between Barbara Bush, daughter
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
More Society
Top Stories
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters resigns
Durham auto repair shop owner faces tax evasion charge
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
Show More
National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Truck overturns during multi-vehicle wreck; minor injuries reported
Preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More News