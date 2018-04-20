Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
The lights are starting to come back on in Fayetteville after an outage left 35,000 people in the dark Friday afternoon.

The outage was reported before 11:30 a.m. and Fayetteville PWC says Duke Energy has fixed the line that was causing problems to their power grid.



PWC crews are now working to restore power to the affected area which they say includes 18 power substations located throughout Central and East Fayetteville.

