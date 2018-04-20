Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on

Power outage update #5: Duke Energy has resolved the issue that interrupted its power feed into the PWC system. PWC crews are working to systematically restore power to the affected area which includes 18 power... https://t.co/q5fa3fuwSo — Fayetteville PWC (@FAYPWC) April 20, 2018

The lights are starting to come back on in Fayetteville after an outage left 35,000 people in the dark Friday afternoon.The outage was reported before 11:30 a.m. and Fayetteville PWC says Duke Energy has fixed the line that was causing problems to their power grid.PWC crews are now working to restore power to the affected area which they say includes 18 power substations located throughout Central and East Fayetteville.